(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
Summary analysis -- Man Group PLC --------------------------------- 07-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Investment
Offices
Mult. CUSIP6: 56164U
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
24-Nov-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-Sep-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Man Group PLC (Man) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of its long track record and the breadth of its product offering in
alternative investment management. Man's high fee margins relative to
traditional asset managers and strong distribution capabilities also support
the rating, in our view. Offsetting these factors are uneven investment
performance in key products, weak net fund flows, weak gross debt service and
leverage metrics by our measures, and the complexity of its risk profile
compared with traditional asset managers. In our view, there is also potential
reputation risk associated with pressure from shareholders, which could make
it more difficult to execute a turnaround in net fund flows.