(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Limited's
(Sinopec) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign
currency senior unsecured rating to 'A+' from 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
Simultaneously, Sinopec's Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior
unsecured rating have been upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook on the IDR
is Negative. The agency has also upgraded the Short-Term Local Currency IDR to
'F1+' from 'F1' and affirmed the Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'.
The upgrade follows a review of Sinopec's strategic and operational ties with
the Chinese government ('A+'/Stable; 'AA-'/Negative) as well as of the tangible
support it has received from the sovereign. This has led Fitch to now equalise
Sinopec's ratings with that of China. Sinopec is 76%-owned by the China
Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), which in turn is wholly-owned by the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State
Council of China (SASAC). Sinopec is the most valuable asset of Sinopec Group,
accounting for approximately two-thirds of the group's assets.
Tangible support to the Sinopec group by the state includes continuing subsidies
and increase in equity capital of the Sinopec Group. Sinopec's strategic
importance to China is underlined by its role as the country's largest producer,
distributor and retailer of refined oil and petrochemical products with an over
50% share in domestic refining and an over 60% share in petrochemicals. Sinopec
bears the biggest burden of refinery losses among refiners in China due to the
government's refinery-gate price controls to manage China's fuel prices. In
2011, Sinopec's refining operations reported negative EBITDA of CNY24bn. The
company has, however, been able to remain profitable due to its chemicals,
upstream oil and gas production and its downstream operations (over 60% of China
fuel sales). Although China is considering fuel price reforms, Fitch does not
expect Sinopec's function and policy role to significantly wane in the
medium-term.
Furthermore, Sinopec has been increasing its oil and gas reserves with
significant overseas acquisitions. Sinopec Group had 5.8bn BOE reserves at
end-2011, with around a third of these overseas. Although these acquisitions
have to an extent weakened Sinopec's and its parent's financial profile, Fitch
views these acquisitions as important to meeting China's energy security goals.
Further, these acquisitions will help Sinopec's operating profile, which is
heavily skewed toward down-stream activities.
Sinopec's standalone credit profile is tempered by the weak financial results of
its refining operations, still high dependence on third-party crude oil supplies
and its acquisitive track record. However, both Sinopec and its parent continue
to maintain robust credit metrics; Sinopec's leverage measured by fund flow from
operations (FFO) to net debt was 1.7x and FFO interest coverage was over 20x in
2011 (parent's metrics were only marginally weaker). Fitch expects the companies
to maintain their leverage below 2.5x over the medium-term barring large debt
funded acquisitions. Their liquidity is strong with sizable cash on hand and
strong access to banks and capital markets.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-negative rating action on China
-evidence of weakening linkages between Sinopec and the government
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-positive rating action on China