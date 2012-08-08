(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 is an RMBS transaction, the trust certificates of which are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables that Tokai Labour Bank originated.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the senior trust certificates.

-- We have raised our ratings on the mezzanine trust certificates 3 and the subordinate trust certificates 1 to 6, and affirmed our ratings on the senior trust certificates class 2 and the mezzanine trust certificates 1 and 2 issued under the Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on the mezzanine trust certificates 3 and the subordinate trust certificates 1 to 6, and affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates class 2 and the mezzanine trust certificates 1 and 2 issued under the Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates (Tokai Labour Bank Series 2) transaction (see list below). The senior trust certificates class 1 issued under the same transaction have already fully redeemed.

The trust certificates issued under this residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables that Tokai Labour Bank originated and entrusted with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1).