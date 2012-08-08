(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 08 -
OVERVIEW
-- Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 is an RMBS transaction, the trust
certificates of which are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables that
Tokai Labour Bank originated.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting
progress in the redemption of principal on the senior trust certificates.
-- We have raised our ratings on the mezzanine trust certificates 3 and
the subordinate trust certificates 1 to 6, and affirmed our ratings on the
senior trust certificates class 2 and the mezzanine trust certificates 1 and 2
issued under the Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 RMBS transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on the
mezzanine trust certificates 3 and the subordinate trust certificates 1 to 6, and affirmed its
'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates class 2 and the mezzanine trust
certificates 1 and 2 issued under the Tokai Labour Bank Series 2 Residential
Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates (Tokai Labour Bank Series 2) transaction
(see list below). The senior trust certificates class 1 issued under the same
transaction have already fully redeemed.
The trust certificates issued under this residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transaction are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables
that Tokai Labour Bank originated and entrusted with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1).