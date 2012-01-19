(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC XXX Satellite Trust's mezzanine trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due April 2014. The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows:

JPY8.3bn* Class 1 mezzanine TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

JPY1bn* Class 2 mezzanine TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

*as of 18 January 2012

The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that principal loss for these TBIs is inevitable due to the downward revision of the expected recovery amount from a defaulted underlying loan. The servicer is implementing workout through property sales activity in accordance with its business plan. To date, the workout on the loan which is backed by hotel properties has been slow and 16 hotels remain in the portfolio. According to the latest business plan as of end-December 2011, the servicer may reduce the targeted sales values on seven of the 16 hotels in the near term, reflecting the stagnant sales activity throughout 2011. As a result Fitch has revised down its valuation on seven hotels.

Both TBIs, which are ranked equally in payment priority, are backed by the junior portion TBI of a satellite trust, which is secured by a TMK (Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha) specified bond whose collateral currently consists of 16 hotel properties and sales proceeds.