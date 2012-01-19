(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC XXX Trust's trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due April 2014. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY20.9bn* Class A TBIs downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3.7bn* Class B TBIs downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; Recovery Estimate of 70%

JPY16.6bn* Class C TBIs downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 65%

JPY20bn* Class D TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 5%

*as of 18 January 2012

The downgrades reflect Fitch's downward revision on the expected recovery amount from one of two defaulted underlying loans. The servicer is implementing workouts through property sales in accordance with its business plan. To date, the workout on one defaulted loan has progressed steadily, while the workout on the other, backed by hotel properties, has been slow and 16 hotels remain in the portfolio. According to the latest business plan for the latter loan as of end-December 2011, the servicer may reduce the targeted sales values on seven of the 16 hotels in the near term, reflecting stagnant sales activity throughout 2011. As a result Fitch has revised down its valuation on seven hotels, resulting in today's downgrade.

Under the structure of the transaction, the TBIs' principal is repaid on a sequential basis in accordance with allocated TBI principal amounts. These principal amounts are set on a loan-by-loan basis, when the underlying loan is repaid with proceeds from property sales. To date, four underlying loans have been paid in full, and proceeds have been applied to the repayment of multiple TBI classes in accordance with the allocated amount of the underlying loans.

This transaction was originally a securitisation of five TMK (Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha) specified bonds and a senior portion TBI of a satellite trust, backed by a specified bond, and ultimately backed by a total of 125 properties located throughout Japan. The transaction is currently backed by 20 properties and sales proceeds.