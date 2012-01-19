(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by SMFG's acquisition of an aircraft leasing business from The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS; A-/Stable/A-2). The ratings on SMFG's operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1), are also unaffected by the acquisition.

SMFG has announced that it will acquire RBS's aircraft leasing business with total assets of approximately JPY550 billion. Although we expect the investment to have a negative impact on SMFG's capital ratio due to an increase in risk assets and goodwill, we believe the impact will be limited. In addition, we expect the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to be maintained above 5.5%. We consider the credit quality of the leasing portfolio as adequate, in light of the small to midsize aircrafts leased as well as a client base comprising globally diversified airline companies. Upon completion of the acquisition, SMFG, together with its partner, Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), will own the world's fourth-largest aviation leasing business. Although aircraft leasing is generally considered a business with low return and limited risk, we expect the entity that SMFG is acquiring to have higher profitability than its overall business. We estimate the group's return on assets (ROA) to be in the range of 0.3%-0.4%, while SMFG's estimate for the ROA of the acquired business is 2%.

In addition to the acquisition of RBS's aircraft leasing business, SMBC announced on Jan. 18 that it will also invest US$93 million on a 5% stake in U.S. investment bank Moelis & Co. SMFG has said that it plans to further expand its overseas exposure if there should be opportunities in the future. In light of its overseas risk exposure, we believe the group may see an increase in risk assets if the yen suffers significant depreciation. We also believe the group faces a risk of increased complexity in managing its diverse overseas assets. Nevertheless, these risks are reflected in the 'a' stand-alone credit profile of SMBC. We expect SMFG's capital and earning score to remain moderate in the medium term (suggesting that its risk-adjusted capital ratio is expected to be in the 5.5%-6.5% range). Nevertheless, if the group expands its investments in a short period of time and weakens its capitalization, the ratings on SMFG may be negatively affected.