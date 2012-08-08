(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating currency swap obligations of an SPV in structured finance transactions. The updated rating criteria are not expected to result in rating actions.

This criteria report outlines Fitch's analysis of the credit risk presented by the SPV to the swap counterparty when assigning a credit rating to the currency swap obligations of the SPV. The three main changes to the criteria are clarifications with regards to interest rate swaps, currency swap obligations related to covered bond transactions, and swap terms and conditions.

First, Fitch clarifies that interest rate swaps often do not meet the agency's criteria for rating currency swap obligations of an SPV in structured finance transactions due to structural factors e.g. if their notional amount is linked to the asset balance and not to the note balance, and/or payments to the swap counterparty are in a different position in the priority of payments compared with rated notes, and/or the SPV pay leg is defined in terms of credit dependent variables (e.g. if the interest rate payable due to swap counterparty is referenced to the performance of the asset portfolio).

Second, whilst this criteria report relates to currency swap obligations of an SPV in structured finance transactions, Fitch would apply the same principles if it were to receive a request for rating a currency swap obligation related to an issued covered bond. The rating would however, in line with the meaning of the covered bonds rating, not only address the probability of default but also take into account recoveries following a default of the SPV that guarantees the covered bonds. Therefore, the final rating assigned to the currency swap obligation of the SPV in the covered bond programme could incorporate a recovery uplift of up to two notches above the rating on a probability of default basis. For more information on Fitch's approach to rating covered bonds see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" dated 30 May 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com.

The third main clarification relates to the terms and conditions for payment under the currency swap. Fitch expects these to be reflective of those of the rated note to which the swap is attached and to be no more onerous than those of the related notes, and if more stringent, to be reflective of the conditions assumed by Fitch in the rating assessment.

The report, entitled "Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations of an SPV in Structured Finance Transactions", replaces the previous report with the same title, published on 11 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to

here

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations of an SPV in Structured Finance Transactions

here