(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 08 - The results of Japan's four rated major securities groups fell sharply in the first
quarter of fiscal 2012 (April 1 to June 30, 2012) from the previous quarter, when a recovery in
the global financial markets boosted revenues and profits, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today. We believe that their
wholesale businesses will remain weak because of a structural slowdown in global capital markets
revenues. Meanwhile, although the profits from their retail businesses declined, they remained
in the black because revenues from retail businesses are relatively stable.
In our view, the recent slowdown in global capital markets revenues is more
structural than cyclical (for more details, please see "The Weakness In
Capital Markets Revenues Appears More Structural Than Cyclical," published
July 2, 2012). Therefore, it may be difficult for financial institutions to
bring their capital markets-related revenues back up to levels seen before the
global financial crisis. Compared to global investment banks, the business
models of most of the securities companies in Japan depend less on capital
markets revenues. However, lower stock prices and risk-adverse investors have
affected the performances of both the wholesale and retail businesses. Nomura
Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
(BBB/Negative/A-2) booked losses in their respective wholesale segments.
Nomura and Daiwa are in the midst of their cost-cutting plans, which are
focused on their wholesale segments, and they are ahead of their respective
schedules for trimming costs. Nevertheless, they have been unable to absorb
the negative effects of the market weakness, and they expect any improvement
in their performance to hinge on a market recovery. In our opinion, as Nomura
and Daiwa struggle in their wholesale businesses, they face the task of
reforming their cost structures by reducing costs further to secure steady
revenues even in weak market conditions.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2012, the revenues from the equities trading
and fixed-income trading businesses of the major securities groups fell back
to a low level, reversing an upturn in the previous quarter. This was because
of the diminishing effects of the European Central Bank's long-term
refinancing operations, which had led to a rebound in global financial markets
in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 (Jan. 1 to March 31, 2012). Daiwa posted
losses in its investment banking segment because underwriting transactions
continued to languish, and we believe it was the same for Nomura. Large-scale
public share offerings--including those by Japan Airlines Co. Ltd, All Nippon
Airways Co. Ltd., and Japan Tobacco Inc.--are scheduled for the second quarter
(July 1 to Sept. 30, 2012) and beyond, which may somewhat boost revenues in
fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). However, we have yet to see conditions
improve to the extent of a full-scale recovery in the underwriting business,
in our opinion. In the retail segment, the trading values of individual
investors dropped significantly amid low stock prices, dragging down stock
brokerage commissions and causing weak sales of investment trusts. Japan's
securities companies are likely to be required to change their marketing
methods and they may have to indicate net yields and commission fees for
investment trusts. This is because the current marketing methods for monthly
profit distribution-type investment trusts have been acknowledged as a
problem. If they are required to display their net yields, it may hurt the
sales of these popular investment trusts, and in turn, drag down the overall
sales of investment trusts because many of the monthly profit
distribution-type investment trusts distribute profits that exceed investment
profits through principal drawdowns.
In our opinion, the underwriting businesses of Nomura, Daiwa, and SMBC Nikko
Securities Inc. likely suffered, partly because they were involved in insider
trading probes conducted by Japan's financial regulator. In a crackdown on
insider trading, Japan's financial regulator alleged that staff in Nomura's
and Daiwa's investment banking businesses had leaked advance information on a
series of share offerings. These cases followed an order in April by the
Financial Services Agency (FSA) for Nikko to improve its business
administration after the company's internal control systems were found to be
deficient with respect to undisclosed corporate information. Nomura and Daiwa
have submitted to the regulator preventive measures to avoid recurrences.
Meanwhile, the FSA also issued an order to Nomura on Aug. 3, 2012, to improve
its operations, requiring the company to implement preventive measures,
integrate the measures into its internal control system, and report the
progress of its implementation to the regulator. This has affected Nomura's
underwriting business--Nomura was dropped as a global coordinator in Japan
Airlines' public share offering upon the carrier's relisting on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange. However, in our view, the insider trading case is unlikely to
pose more difficulties for Nomura's business because the FSA has already given
the company a penalty, which was merely an order for it to improve its
operations. Meanwhile, the regulator has started discussions on measures to
strengthen regulations and penalties for insider trading. Overall, we believe
that the negative impact of the insider trading cases on the three companies'
medium-term business performance will be manageable for them.
Nomura has announced that it will draw up plans to further reduce costs and
review its overseas businesses--including shifting its resources from Europe
to Asia--under its new chief executive officer and new chief operating
officer. We expect the company to reduce both costs and risk assets, mainly in
its European business. Investment banks with global operations have been
reducing risk to cope with the structural changes in the global financial
markets and stricter regulations, such as the Basel 2.5 capital requirements.
As a result, profitability has come under pressure. Nomura's overseas business
is likely to mirror this trend, in our opinion. Daiwa, whose overseas business
has been the main cause of the losses in its wholesale segment, has announced
that it will implement additional measures to manage and control costs in its
European and Asian businesses.