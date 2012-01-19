(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 -
-- The ING group announced that it has revised the base case
for the divestment of its European and Asian insurance and
investment management businesses.
-- As a result, the Asian insurance and investment
management businesses are likely to be divested separately from
the European businesses before the end of 2013.
-- Therefore, we removed one notch of support to the
stand-alone credit profile on ING Life Japan and lowered the
ratings to 'BBB+'.
-- The outlook is developing, reflecting uncertainty over
ING Life Japan's future ownership and downside risks to its
business and financial profile due to the planned separation
from the group.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on ING Life
Insurance Co. Ltd. (ING Life Japan) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The
downgrade follows an announcement by ING Groep N.V.
(A/Stable/A-1) of its revised restructuring plans, and reflects
the likelihood that its Asian insurance and investment
management businesses are likely to be divested separately from
its European businesses before the end of 2013. As a result, we
removed one notch of support to the stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) on ING Life Japan. The outlook is developing.
The ING group announced on Jan. 12, 2012, that it was
revising the base case for two IPOs relating to the divestment
of its insurance and investment management operations--one for
the U.S. business and the other for the European and Asian
businesses. The revision was due to an uncertain economic
outlook and turbulent financial markets, especially in Europe.
According to the announcement, the ING group will continue to
prepare a standalone future for its European insurance and
investment management businesses, including an IPO. On the other
hand, the group says it is exploring other options for its Asian
insurance and investment management businesses.
Under our group rating methodology, we consider ING Life
Japan as well as the ING group's insurance operations as "not
strategically important" to the group. We had incorporated one
notch of group support above ING Life Japan's SACP, because we
believed that it could expect to receive some degree of support
from the group, as demonstrated by previous financial support
through capital injections, as well as reinsurance support to
the single premium variable annuity (SPVA) block. However, in
our current view, we see likelihood for the Asian insurance and
investment management businesses to be divested separately from
the European operations before the end of 2013, following the
group's recent announcement. Therefore, we removed one notch of
support to the SACP on ING Life Japan and downgraded the company
to 'BBB+', the same level as its SACP.
ING Life Japan has been focusing on its core strategy to
expand its business in the corporate-owned life insurance (COLI)
market, and to achieve sufficient product diversification. It
has also been focusing on channel partnering by restarting sales
of individual insurance products, such as SPVA and single
premium whole-life health through bank channels. Although it
achieved solid sales in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) and
in the first half fiscal 2011 (April 1, 2011 through Sept. 30,
2011), we currently see uncertainty for ING Life Japan's future
due to the group's revised restructuring plans. In our view,
there is a lack of clarity on the extent of negative impact on
ING Life Japan's future competitive position and financial
profile, especially capital and financial flexibility, following
the group's revised plans.
The developing outlook reflects uncertainty over ING Life
Japan's future ownership as well as downside risks to its
business and financial profile due to its planned separation
from the group. Under our group rating methodology, we may raise
or lower the ratings on ING Life Japan, depending on the
financial strength of its future owner and our assessment of its
strategic importance under a new parental structure. We may also
lower the ratings on the company if its SACP weakens due to a
decline in its competitive position as a result of a slowdown in
annualized premiums for new policies, relative to the market, or
if its SACP weakens due to deterioration of its capitalization
and financial flexibility.
