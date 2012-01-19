(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank's (BHB, 'A+'/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'.

The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

The Pfandbriefe rating is based on the issuers Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 7.3%, the combination of which enables BHB's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on probability of default (PD) basis, given that overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the bonds is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' stress level. All else being equal, BHB's public sector Pfandbriefe rating can be maintained at 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at least 'BBB'.

Following a detailed analysis using line-by-line information received from the issuer, Fitch has revised its view on the level of nominal OC supporting a 'AAA' rating on the public sector Pfandbriefe to 11.1% from 11.5%. The OC supporting the rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As of 30 September 2011, BHB's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR7.2bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR8.2bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 13.7%. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the lowest nominal OC that could be observed in the past 12 months, which is 13.4%, which is higher than the OC supporting the AAA rating. Therefore the 'AAA' rating on PD basis can be affirmed.

The rating is credit linked to Germany, as around 81% of the assets in the cover pool are directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. The portfolio's exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents less than 2%. In a 'AAA'-rating scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 2.1% whereby the rating default rate (RDR) and the rating recovery rate (RRR) for this scenario are 3.3% and 35.6% respectively.

All assets and Pfandbriefe are denominated in euros except for a marginal portion of CHF2.9m on the asset side representing less than 0.01% of the cover pool. The programme has a notable open interest position, as around 15% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 6.6% of the Pfandbriefe. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. The residual weighted average life of the cover assets is around 4.5 years, compared to 5.7 years of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com