(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our AVERAGE overall ranking on Crown Credit Services as a primary and special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Germany.

-- The outlook is stable.

-- Crown Credit Services, originally called Crown Westfalen Credit Services, has been a primary and special servicer of commercial and residential mortgages and a real estate owned asset manager in Germany since 2002.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its AVERAGE overall ranking on Crown Credit Services GmbH (CCS) as a primary and special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Germany.

The AVERAGE rankings reflect the following:

-- The ongoing close collaboration with Crown Mortgage Management Ltd (CMM), CCS' associate company based in the U.K.

-- The integration of parts of the operations and some of the employees of Whiteshire Debt Solutions GmbH into CCS.

-- The outsourcing of the company's internal audit discipline to an external audit company, Protiviti.

-- The review and detailed update of the company's policies and procedures manual.

-- A more formal approach to the company's business continuity plan than was evident in our recent evaluations.

-- Higher industry experience levels across operations, particularly in the commercial real estate sector following the transfer of some of the staff to CCS from Whiteshire Debt Solutions.

-- As reported last year, CCS decided to outsource the internal audit discipline to a third-party auditor, Protiviti. CCS advised us that it has successfully completed the migration of the work.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable as a primary and special servicer of commercial and residential mortgages in Germany.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have affirmed the AVERAGE subranking for management and organization for both primary and special servicing of residential and commercial loans.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have affirmed the AVERAGE subranking for loan administration for both primary and special servicing of residential and commercial loans.

FINANCIAL POSITION

In our opinion, the financial position is sufficient to maintain CCS' primary and special servicing activity for the next 12 to 18 months.

This opinion does not replace a senior debt or counterparty rating.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Servicer evaluation: Crown Credit Services GmbH, Jan. 19, 2012

-- Crown Westfalen Credit Services, Jan. 14, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009

-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004

-- Select Servicer List, published monthly