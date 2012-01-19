(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Aeon Trust II 2012 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:

INR1,250m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf(exp)'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

INR50m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The new and used commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust is originated by Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable).

The expected ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of August 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of August 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SFL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the trust at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,250m, as of the 1 February 2012. The credit enhancement for this transaction is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits with a bank rated at least ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the trustee. It will be equal to 9.0% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility of 5.0% and a second loss credit facility of 4.0% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.