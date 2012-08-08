(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AMT Management Limited's (AMT) existing senior secured bank facilities, comprising an AUD295m Tranche A loan due July 2014 and an AUD225m Tranche B loan due July 2018, at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect the mature nature of M1 Eastern Distributor, a toll road project backing the loans, and Fitch's expectation that revenue from the project will support robust debt service coverage over the medium term. The toll road is operated by Airport Motorway Group (AMG) through a 48-year concession. AMT, in its capacity as responsible entity and trustee of the Airport Motorway Trust, is the borrowing entity for AMG.

The Eastern Distributor is a critical element within the Sydney Orbital road network connecting Sydney's Central Business District with the Sydney Airport, and provides key linkages to the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the city's northern and south-eastern suburbs.

Traffic growth on the Eastern Distributor flattened in FY12 (year ending 30 June), after traffic growth in 2011 and 2010 of 2.5% and above. Average daily trips (ADT) growth was low in FY12 at 0.7% due to price competition from commuter rail, as well as a softening of domestic economic conditions. Fitch's base case projects flat ADT growth for 2013 and 2014 before returning to low growth of 2.5% for the medium term. Fitch's rating case, which incorporates a reasonably stressed traffic scenario, reflects flat ADT growth through to 2017, 1% growth through to 2019, and 2% growth thereafter. The agency will closely monitor traffic demand over the next 12 months. Volume risk is assessed as "Midrange".

Toll rates on the Eastern Distributor increase alongside economic indicators, as per the concession agreement with the state of NSW. Toll increases are rounded to the nearest AUD0.50 upon each increase and therefore can be lumpy. This led to significant growth in revenues of 12% in FY11 (on the back of a 2.5% increase in ADT) compared with near flat revenue growth in FY12. Price risk is assessed as "Midrange".

AMT's ratings would come under downward pressure in the event of a major economic downturn in Australia that reduces ADT growth below Fitch's rating case assumptions, combined with weak tariff growth.

As with other Australian infrastructure projects, the project's debt is financed as non-amortising bullet bank loans with amortisation planned for later in the project's concession life. AMT is exposed to refinancing risk in 2014 and 2018 but Fitch does not view this as a rating constraint. This is because, firstly, cashflows are able to accommodate significant increases in debt service costs. Secondly, the Eastern Distributor is a mature road that has shown solid cash flow performance over the past 12 years, and lenders continue to be supportive of the asset. There is also medium-term interest-rate risk on un-hedged portions of the debt, which will increase to 50% by 2018 from 1% in 2012. However, Fitch expects new hedges to be put into place in 2014.

Over the medium term, AMT faces the refinancing risk of its 2014 bullet maturity, and the winding down of its Australian infrastructure borrowings bond programme in 2013, which will result in termination of its low interest cost and the disbursement of related tax payments. These events are expected to cause a dip in projected cash flows in the near term, but are not expected to have a material effect beyond 2013. The rating already considers these stresses, and debt service coverage is expected to remain commensurate with the current rating level. Debt structure is assessed as "Midrange".

Given the lack of scheduled amortisation, Fitch uses a combination of interest cover ratio (ICR), debt service cover Ratio (DSCR) and concession life cover ratio (CLCR) to assess AMT. ICR levels remain over 1.90x in both Fitch's base and rating cases with average annuity DSCR of 3.65x and 2.98x respectively which are adequate for the rating category. Fitch has run a refinancing stress case using a penal interest rate of 11%, leading to acceptable minimum and average annuity average DSCR levels of 1.46x and 2.54x respectively. Fitch may consider negative rating action if DSCR fall below the current minimum of 1.64x, or below the rating case CLCR of 2.41x.

The project has been in operation since December 1999. The Transurban Group owns 75.1% of the project equity, and institutional investors in Australia own the remaining 24.9%.