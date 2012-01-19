(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Excellent Moulders (Excellent) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Excellent's moderate financial and credit profiles, as reflected in its declining EBITDA margins of 7.78% (FY08 (end-March 2011): 9.84%), moderate net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 3.1x and low EBITDA interest coverage of 2.2x in FY11. The decline in margins is due to the increasing proportion of trading volumes in total revenues (over 50% for FY11). The ratings also reflect the unlimited partnership nature of the organization, making it responsible for the liabilities of its partners.

The ratings also factor in the partners' experience of over three decades in the business of plastic moulding.

Positive rating guidelines include net leverage of below 3x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include net leverage of above 6x on a sustained basis.

Established in 1979, Excellent Moulders is a partnership firm engaged in the manufacturing of plastic fan parts and other plastic packaging articles for cosmetic products and food items. The firm is also engaged in the trading of electrical fans manufactured by Polar Industries Limited since April 2010. Excellent reported revenue of INR508m for FY11 (FY10: INR347.9m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Excellent's bank facilities as follows:

- INR60m fund based limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR95m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'