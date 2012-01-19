(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - An Indian government initiative to use state-owned corporates' cash reserves to
boost infrastructure spending has to overcome several hurdles before it will benefit the
corporate and banking sectors.
Key reforms are needed before corporates' capital expenditure on viable projects can
increase significantly. Many companies have lower capital expenditure than they would like as
projects have been delayed because they have not been able to acquire land in time. Although the
government has proposed reform of land acquisition rules it is likely to be some time before
that is passed, in light of the current political deadlock.
The poor health of the state electricity boards also raises doubts about the long-term
viability of power projects in India. This will only be rectified through policy reform. As
these boards are unlisted and primarily funded by government banks, it is sometimes easier for
governments to postpone the hard decisions that reforms may require (eg, rationalisation of
power tariffs, or reduction of distribution losses).
Even if equity for the infrastructure projects is forthcoming, sourcing debt will be a
challenge. The sponsors would be likely to look to government banks to commit long-term loans -
a role that these banks have played aggressively since 2008. However, banks have now turned
cautious as their existing infrastructure loan portfolios face delays and cost overruns.
We are concerned about government banks' growing concentration risk resulting from their
past focus on project lending, together with the emerging funding pressures of such long-term
lending. Any significant increase in the proportion of infrastructure loans leading to further
weaknesses in asset quality and funding could affect the standalone credit profile of government
banks in India and lead to downward pressure on their Viability Ratings.
If the scheme does take off it could be positive for the banking and corporate sectors as
well as the broader economic recovery - although the benefits may not start materialise until
2013 due to the implementation challenges. The new investments may boost core sectors such as
steel, cement, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and the credit cycle and asset
quality outlook of Indian banks could improve.