Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings says that the major Austrian banks' attempts to meet the European Banking Authority's (EBA) core capital requirements by mid-2012 could have negative repercussions for their operations in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). While Fitch does not expect Austrian banks to retrench from CEE, the banks' stated intention to deleverage in some CEE countries and only grow carefully in others could potentially lead to deterioration in the already fragile operating environment in many CEE countries.

"Major Austrian banks will face a difficult balancing act until the middle of 2012," says Christian Kuendig, Senior Director and analyst for Austrian banks. "While they are required to improve their capitalisation to meet EBA requirements and allay debt investors, they will have to ensure that risk-weighted assets reduction does not structurally damage their CEE franchises," adds Mr Kuendig.

The recently launched second European Bank Coordination "Vienna" Initiative (Vienna 2.0) explicitly aims to address this potential conflict by trying to coordinate regulatory projects in home (i.e. Western European) and host (i.e. CEE) countries. One of the aims of Vienna 2.0 is to ensure that home country authorities carefully consider the impact additional regulatory measures could have on CEE countries. In particular, supervisory colleges should "scrutinise" the impact EBA recapitalisation requirements could have on CEE economies. Secondly, Vienna 2.0 asks CEE authorities to further develop local wholesale funding markets and to avoid unnecessary "ring-fencing" of liquidity at local level.

Even if Vienna 2.0 were to introduce some regulatory discretion regarding meeting the EBA capital requirements, banks will, in Fitch's view, have to improve their capitalisation to ensure they can adequately participate as a counterparty in interbank and debt capital markets.

Among the Austrian banks, structural changes will, in Fitch's view, have to be greatest at Volksbanken Verbund (Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'/Stable/Viability Rating 'bb-' Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) and its central institution, Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft (OeVAG). However, EBA capital shortfalls at Raiffeisen Bank International AG ('A'/Stable/ 'bbb'; EUR2.1bn shortfall at its parent bank Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG at end-Q311) and to a lesser extent Erste Group Bank AG ('A'/Stable/'-a' RWN; EUR743m) are also sizeable.

Ultimately, for Austrian banks, finding the right balance in building up capital through a combination of increasing capital levels and reducing risk-weighted assets in a sensible and a careful manner will determine if the banks' Viability Ratings can be maintained at current levels. All Austrian banks' Long- and Short-term IDRs remain based on Fitch's assumption that Austria ('AAA'/Stable) would provide funding and/or capital support if needed.

