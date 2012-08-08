(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co.
Ltd.'s (CIFCL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed CIFCL's INR6.75bn subordinated bonds at National Long-Term 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'.
The affirmation reflects CIFCL's stable operating performance and established
franchise in its core business of commercial vehicle financing. The company's
funding profile has improved from better matching of assets and liabilities and
greater diversification among wholesale creditors. Credit costs have been steady
through cycles in the core commercial vehicle loans segment (FY12: 73% of assets
under management (AUM)). Gross non-performing loan ratio has been satisfactory
(Q1FY13: about 0.9% on AUM).
However, CIFCL's loan portfolio may come under pressure given the rapid loan
growth (FY12: AUM growth of 47%) in recent years and the low seasoning of a
large part of its loan portfolio. CIFCL's weak core capitalisation and tighter
on-balance sheet liquidity raise concerns, though some comfort is drawn from the
liquidity available in group companies (the Murugappa Group) that had injected
timely equity during the 2008 crisis.
Negative rating action may follow if the core capitalisation remains weak, or if
there are any signs of deterioration in funding. A larger-than-expected increase
in delinquencies can also lead to negative rating action. Conversely,
consistently strengthened capitalisation levels and a diversified funding
profile while maintaining comfortable asset quality could lead to positive
rating action.
The weakening macroeconomic conditions amid a high interest rate environment
exposes CIFCL's loan portfolio to asset quality pressures. However, Fitch
expects a low vulnerability of the company's light and small commercial vehicle
financing segments (around 52% of commercial vehicle portfolio) towards the
economic downturn.
CIFCL's capitalisation is low with core equity Tier 1 at 9.6% in Q1FY13. This
declines to 9.4% on adjusting for credit enhancements (first loss) on bilateral
assignments. The positive impact of the equities raised by the company in FY11
(INR2.5bn) and FY12 (INR2.1bn) was offset by the high loan growth coupled with
low internal accruals.
Fitch notes that although the company depends upon financial institutions
(mostly banks) for its funding requirements, concentration risks are mitigated
by its funding facilities being spread over several banks. Also, borrowings are
mostly of a long tenure and assets and liability tenures are largely matched.
However, a sizeable proportion of longer tenure assets (loan against property)
creates material asset-liability mismatches in medium-term buckets.
The rating of CIFCL's subordinated bonds, which qualify as lower Tier II
capital, is equalised to its National Long-Term rating as per Fitch's National
Ratings Criteria.
CIFCL is one of India's largest non-banking asset finance company (FY12: AUM
INR145.9bn). It has carved a niche for itself in financing small and light
commercial vehicles, which is the fastest-growing commercial vehicles segment
characterised by the limited presence of banks.