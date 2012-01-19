(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Energa S.A. (Energa) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'A-(pol)'
with Stable Outlooks. Following this assignment Fitch rates all four Polish vertically
integrated utilities PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (PGE, 'BBB+'/Stable), Tauron
Polska Energia S.A ('BBB'/Stable), ENEA S.A. ('BBB'/Stable) and Energa.
The ratings reflect Energa Group's (comprising Energa S.A. and its subsidiaries)
EBITDA profile with a high contribution from its relatively stable regulated
electricity distribution business (46% in 2010) compared with about 19% to 42%
for other central European (CE) integrated utilities rated by Fitch. The agency
expects that the proportion will grow to well above 50% in the mid-term.
However, as a result, Energa's EBITDA margin is substantially lower (15% in
2010) than that of peers with business profiles more tilted towards generation.
This is partially because the revenue accounted for in the distribution segment
comprises sizeable pass-through elements which decrease the segment's
profitability margin. The legal framework for Polish distribution networks has a
short track record and lacks transparency in some respects, but Fitch
nevertheless views it as supportive.
Energa's current cash balance of PLN2bn compared to gross debt of PLN2bn at
end-September 2011 results in low leverage. However, Fitch expects that the
company's credit metrics will deteriorate due to new debt that Energa plans to
raise in 2012-2016 to co-finance its large capex plans (PLN19.5bn by 2016),
including new generation capacity, which may be project financed. Fitch
forecasts the group's net debt to EBITDA (including potential non-recourse debt
and EBITDA) will increase from almost zero at end-September 2011 to around 2.5x
by YE14.
This leverage level would still be commensurate with the current ratings and is
largely in line with the projected medium-term leverage for other CE electric
utilities rated by Fitch, who also pursue large capex plans. Energa's leveraging
process is more advanced than that of ENEA S.A., which is reflected in currently
weaker credit metrics for Energa. However, the level of leverage expected by
Fitch leaves some headroom compared to the 3x threshold which Energa management
considers the maximum level. Fitch also notes that there is some flexibility in
Energa's capex plans.
The financial profile is constrained by the need to raise substantial external
debt of around PLN6.5bn over the next five years, which may be challenging due
to Energa's limited experience in this respect. The company's ability to raise
project financing will depend, among other factors, on market conditions.
Conversely, the company benefits from the financing mix totalling PLN3.1bn
established in 2009-2011, consisting of PLN2.3bn investment loans and PLN0.8bn
working capital lines to fund capital expenditures within the Energa Group.
Energa's ratings reflect its vertically-integrated operations, although its
scale is smaller than that of its Polish peers and Energa lacks a mining segment
and has weaker generation assets. The company has a strong market position in
the distribution (15.7% in 2010) and supply segments (15.1%), but its market
share in the generation segment amounts to only 2.9%. Although Energa's
generation fleet (1.2GW) is substantially smaller than that of ENEA S.A. with
2.9GW, Tauron Polska Energia S.A. with 5.6GW or PGE with 12.4GW, it still
accounted for 40% of total EBITDA in 2010. The latter is due to additional cash
flows earned from renewables certificates, related to its hydro power plants.
The latter is an advantage over its domestic peers.
Energa is exposed to wholesale electricity price risk as the group sells much
more electricity (18.5 TWh in 2010) than it generates (4.6 TWh). This risk is
only partially mitigated by the company's conservative trading policy.
Energa's credit profile could be positively affected by a continued increase in
the contribution of regulated earnings to EBITDA, driven by the asset
revaluation process and successful implementation of capex in networks, while
keeping net leverage at conservative levels. A longer track record of more
transparent regulations, including several years of a gradually rising return on
the regulatory asset base (RAB) would be positive for the ratings. Fitch assumes
that the company's potential privatisation will be ratings neutral, but this
will be assessed further if further progress in this process is made. While
there is currently some headroom in the rating, failure to contain FFO-adjusted
leverage below 3x on a sustained basis would result in rating pressure.
Fitch assesses Energa's liquidity as strong. At end-September 2011, Energa had
PLN2.0bn of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents against short-term debt of
PLN34.5m. The group had also unused committed facilities of PLN1.1bn at YE11.