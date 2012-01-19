(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Energa S.A. (Energa) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'A-(pol)' with Stable Outlooks. Following this assignment Fitch rates all four Polish vertically integrated utilities PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (PGE, 'BBB+'/Stable), Tauron Polska Energia S.A ('BBB'/Stable), ENEA S.A. ('BBB'/Stable) and Energa.

The ratings reflect Energa Group's (comprising Energa S.A. and its subsidiaries) EBITDA profile with a high contribution from its relatively stable regulated electricity distribution business (46% in 2010) compared with about 19% to 42% for other central European (CE) integrated utilities rated by Fitch. The agency expects that the proportion will grow to well above 50% in the mid-term. However, as a result, Energa's EBITDA margin is substantially lower (15% in 2010) than that of peers with business profiles more tilted towards generation. This is partially because the revenue accounted for in the distribution segment comprises sizeable pass-through elements which decrease the segment's profitability margin. The legal framework for Polish distribution networks has a short track record and lacks transparency in some respects, but Fitch nevertheless views it as supportive.

Energa's current cash balance of PLN2bn compared to gross debt of PLN2bn at end-September 2011 results in low leverage. However, Fitch expects that the company's credit metrics will deteriorate due to new debt that Energa plans to raise in 2012-2016 to co-finance its large capex plans (PLN19.5bn by 2016), including new generation capacity, which may be project financed. Fitch forecasts the group's net debt to EBITDA (including potential non-recourse debt and EBITDA) will increase from almost zero at end-September 2011 to around 2.5x by YE14.

This leverage level would still be commensurate with the current ratings and is largely in line with the projected medium-term leverage for other CE electric utilities rated by Fitch, who also pursue large capex plans. Energa's leveraging process is more advanced than that of ENEA S.A., which is reflected in currently weaker credit metrics for Energa. However, the level of leverage expected by Fitch leaves some headroom compared to the 3x threshold which Energa management considers the maximum level. Fitch also notes that there is some flexibility in Energa's capex plans.

The financial profile is constrained by the need to raise substantial external debt of around PLN6.5bn over the next five years, which may be challenging due to Energa's limited experience in this respect. The company's ability to raise project financing will depend, among other factors, on market conditions. Conversely, the company benefits from the financing mix totalling PLN3.1bn established in 2009-2011, consisting of PLN2.3bn investment loans and PLN0.8bn working capital lines to fund capital expenditures within the Energa Group.

Energa's ratings reflect its vertically-integrated operations, although its scale is smaller than that of its Polish peers and Energa lacks a mining segment and has weaker generation assets. The company has a strong market position in the distribution (15.7% in 2010) and supply segments (15.1%), but its market share in the generation segment amounts to only 2.9%. Although Energa's generation fleet (1.2GW) is substantially smaller than that of ENEA S.A. with 2.9GW, Tauron Polska Energia S.A. with 5.6GW or PGE with 12.4GW, it still accounted for 40% of total EBITDA in 2010. The latter is due to additional cash flows earned from renewables certificates, related to its hydro power plants. The latter is an advantage over its domestic peers.

Energa is exposed to wholesale electricity price risk as the group sells much more electricity (18.5 TWh in 2010) than it generates (4.6 TWh). This risk is only partially mitigated by the company's conservative trading policy.

Energa's credit profile could be positively affected by a continued increase in the contribution of regulated earnings to EBITDA, driven by the asset revaluation process and successful implementation of capex in networks, while keeping net leverage at conservative levels. A longer track record of more transparent regulations, including several years of a gradually rising return on the regulatory asset base (RAB) would be positive for the ratings. Fitch assumes that the company's potential privatisation will be ratings neutral, but this will be assessed further if further progress in this process is made. While there is currently some headroom in the rating, failure to contain FFO-adjusted leverage below 3x on a sustained basis would result in rating pressure.

Fitch assesses Energa's liquidity as strong. At end-September 2011, Energa had PLN2.0bn of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents against short-term debt of PLN34.5m. The group had also unused committed facilities of PLN1.1bn at YE11.