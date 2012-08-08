(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- In light of the negative ratings migration, and following our credit and cash flow analysis, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on STARTS CDO1-2008's class A1 notes.

-- We have affirmed our rating on the class A2 and A3 notes, to reflect our view on their current credit enhancement levels.

-- STARTS CDO1-2008 is a European cash flow structured finance CDO that closed in June 2008.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on STARTS (Ireland) PLC's series CDO1-2008 (STARTS CDO1-2008) class A1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2 and A3 notes (see list below).

STARTS CDO1-2008 is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of European residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer and commercial asset-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations; it closed in June 2008.

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the notes in this transaction, following the publication of our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012, and "S&P EMEA CDO Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In Connection With Revised SF CDO Criteria," published on March 19, 2012). Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements.

They reflect our assessment of negative ratings migration in the performing portfolio since our previous review of the transaction on May 20, 2010. We now rate 5.4% of the portfolio's performing assets (rated 'CCC-' of above) at 'BBB+' or below (see "Ratings Lowered On All STARTS (Ireland)'s Series CDO1-2008 Notes After Portfolio Credit Deterioration").

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis based on the updated methodology and assumptions as outlined by our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. We have also conducted an updated credit analysis based on our updated methodology and assumptions to determine the scenario default rate at each rating level.

Our rating on the class A1 notes is constrained by the application of our largest obligor default test and largest industry default test--two supplemental stress tests in our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.

In light of the negative ratings migration, and following our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider that the current credit enhancement level available to the class A1 notes is no longer commensurate with our previous rating. Therefore, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A1 notes.

We have affirmed our rating on the class A2 and A3 notes, to reflect our view on their current credit enhancement levels.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

STARTS (Ireland) PLC

EUR447. 9 Million Secured Limited-Recourse Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes Series CDO1-2008

A1 A+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 BBB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A3 BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg