(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH's (BNP HL SFH) EUR26.2bn (equivalent) outstanding Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH) and CM CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM CIC HL SFH) EUR23bn (equivalent) outstanding OFH at 'AAA'.

The affirmations follow Fitch's review of the implementation of their hedging strategies and the subsequent increase in the Discontinuity-Factor (D-Factor) to 23.6% from 20.6% for BNP HL SFH's OFH and to 24.4% from 21.4% for CM CIC HL SFH's OFH.

The 23.6% D-Factor for the BNP HL SFH programme, combined with BNP's 'A+' long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) allows the OFH to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. The 24.4% D-Factor associated with the CM-CIC HL SFH programme, combined with BFCM's 'A+' IDR also allows the OFH to be rated as high as 'AA+' on PD basis. In each case, a two-notch uplift to 'AAA' remains achievable based on recoveries given default, provided that, in a 'AAA' scenario, the cover pool would generate 100% recoveries on the OFH assumed to be in default. This recovery rate is compatible with an uplift of up to two notches rather than 91% as per Fitch's standard criteria, due to the time subordination of OFH under the SFH framework.

For both programmes, swaps are now in place with intra-group counterparties to hedge interest rate and currency risks mismatches between the mortgage loans and the covered bonds. Specifically, as the French residential loans typically bear a fixed interest rate (on average 85% of the cover pools), the covered bonds may be exposed to further risk if it becomes necessary to sell portions of the assets to meet payments under the covered bonds. To avoid selling portions of fixed rate assets in an adverse interest-rate situation, thereby incurring substantial market value losses, a hedging strategy is in place to ensure that the fixed rate assets will be swapped into floating rate when transferred to the SFH.

Following the review of the implemented swap documentation, the D-Factors have been increased as the collateral posting deviates from Fitch's criteria. Notably, mark-to-market exposures will be netted between asset and covered bond swaps concluded under the same master agreement. Although Fitch understands that the market standard is to net derivatives exposures, in the agency's opinion, this leaves the programmes open to increased replacement risk, especially if the SFH seeks to replace or novate the asset swaps in view of an asset sale separately from the privileged liabilities swaps.

Fitch will monitor the mark-to-market value of the cover assets and covered bonds swaps, and may adjust its asset percentage (AP) supporting the current rating of the OFH if, at the time of collateral posting upon a downgrade of the swap counterparty below 'A'/'F1', the amount of collateral posted differ significantly from the agency's criteria.

The agency also notes that under both swap documentations, the volatility cushions will be posted with a custodian and in the name of the swap counterparty. A custodian has not yet been appointed but will be at the time of a downgrade of the first debtors of recourse below 'A' or 'F1'. The agency will review the custodian agreement at the time the swap counterparty starts posting collateral.

Following the downgrade of the borrowing banks' IDRs to 'A+'/Stable/'F1+' from 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+', (see "Fitch Downgrades BNP Paribas to 'A+'; Outlook Stable"and "Fitch Downgrades BFCM to 'A+'; Outlook Stable" dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the programme documentation of both SFHs stipulated that a hedging strategy should be put in place within 30 days. In accordance with its counterparty criteria, Fitch did not stress interest rate risk in its modelling of the AP supporting a given covered bonds rating, as long as the borrowing banks were rated at least 'AA-/F1+'.