Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic
of Khakassia's upcoming RUB2bn domestic bond issue, due 9 August 2015, an
expected Long-term local currency rating of 'BB-(EXP)' and an expected National
Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BB-' and a
National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable
Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'.
The bond issue has a fixed-rate coupon, which rate will be set on 9 August 2012.
The principal will be amortised by 40% of the initial bond issue value on 7
November 2013. The remaining 60% will be redeemed on 9 August 2015. The proceeds
from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund capital
expenditure.
A credit analysis on the Republic of Khakassia is available on
