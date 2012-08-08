(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. --------------------- 08-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real Estate
Mult. CUSIP6: 98952X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--
24-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China-based property developer Zhong An Real Estate Ltd.
reflects the company's small scale and high geographic and project
concentration, leading to high volatility in financial performance. Zhong An's
deteriorating liquidity due to weak sales also constrains the rating. The
company's established market position in Hangzhou and a record of disciplined
growth and financial management somewhat temper these weaknesses. We assess
the company's business risk profile to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk
profile to be "highly leveraged".
We believe Zhong An's liquidity may deteriorate further following a weakening
trend since 2011. The company's contract sales were sluggish in the first half
of 2012--at merely Chinese renminbi (RMB) 620 million--despite improving
market conditions since the second quarter. We estimate Zhong An's
unrestricted cash balance at the end of June to be lower than the RMB412.5
million the company held at the end of 2011. Zhong An had limited flexibility
to cut prices in the first half of 2012 because properties for sale were all
in the later phases of existing projects.
We expect Zhong An's contract sales to improve somewhat in the second half of
the year, given its plans to launch four new projects with flexible pricing.
The company has some flexibility in managing its construction spending. In our
base case, we estimate Zhong An's contract sales to be about RMB2.0 billion in
2012, compared with RMB1.8 billion in 2011.
Zhong An's small scale and high project and geographic concentration constrain
its flexibility to weather a prolonged market correction, in our opinion. The
company's projects are concentrated in a few cities in Zhejiang and Jiangsu
provinces. The governments in these cities have strictly imposed restrictions
on property purchases. Zhong An is also highly exposed to high-end projects.
We believe the recent recovery in transaction volumes will benefit mass-market
projects that target owner-occupiers more. Zhong An's high-end projects may
continue to face big challenges due to the still gloomy investment sentiment.
We expect the company's capital structure and cash flow coverage to
deteriorate in the next one to two years because of weak contract sales in
2011 and 2012. In our base case, we estimate its ratio of adjusted debt to
EBITDA will rise to 7.3x by the end of 2012 from 5.7x a year earlier. We
anticipate that the EBITDA interest coverage will decline to 1.9x from 2.5x
over the same period.
Zhong An's low land cost should support its profit margin in the next one to
two years. Its average cost of land reserves accounts for about 10% of the
estimated average property selling prices.
Zhong An has an established market position in Hangzhou due to its local
knowledge and operating record. The management has a record of a somewhat
disciplined growth strategy and financial management practices, as reflected
in its moderate expansion.