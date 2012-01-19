(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has updated a Special Report detailing how the agency derives Fitch Core Capital (FCC). FCC is the primary measure used by Fitch's analysts to assess a bank's capitalisation. In calculating FCC the agency's objective is to arrive at a figure, comparable across countries, measuring a bank's highest-quality, "going-concern" capital. FCC is broadly similar both to Basel III's Common Equity Tier 1 measure and Common Capital Tier 1 used in the US but it is not dictated by regulatory capital considerations and may differ from these.

"Banks globally are addressing capital adequacy in the wake of the financial crisis," says Janine Dow, Senior Director with Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "Fitch believes FCC provides analysts and market participants with a useful tool for tracking absolute levels of bank capital in its purest, most loss-absorbing form across jurisdictions," adds Ms Dow.

FCC comprises loss-absorbing, "going-concern" capital instruments. FCC starts with equity reported in the bank's financial statements and deducts items that Fitch does not consider to be readily available to absorb losses in a stress scenario. This may be because they are not fungible, failed to perform as loss-absorbing instruments in the past and are difficult to monetise or where inclusion introduces an element of double-counting.

Disclosure surrounding items Fitch looks to adjust in deriving FCC is often limited. The FCC calculation is kept at a relatively high level, with a group of relatively simplistic adjustments to reported equity.

FCC excludes all hybrid capital instruments. Nevertheless, good-quality hybrid capital is still captured in an ancillary capital ratio, the Fitch Eligible Capital (FEC) ratio. FEC adds a bank's hybrid securities to FCC to the extent that they receive "equity credit". FEC represents a secondary measure of bank capitalisation for Fitch.

Attention is focused globally on the availability of capital that can help prevent a bank from becoming insolvent. References to "going" and "gone" concern capital are now frequent.

"Going concern" capital absorbs losses on a going-concern basis, allowing a bank to continue its activities and help prevent insolvency. This, in Fitch's opinion, is likely to become the preferred type of bank capital globally. "Gone" concern capital, which absorbs losses on a gone-concern basis, helping ensure that depositors and senior creditors can be repaid if the bank is wound up, is increasingly likely to be viewed as a form of lower-quality capital for banks.

Debate about what constitutes core capital for banks is evolving and Fitch's definition of FCC may evolve, depending on regulatory discussions and analytical thought.

