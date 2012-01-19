(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has updated a Special Report detailing how the agency derives Fitch
Core Capital (FCC). FCC is the primary measure used by Fitch's analysts to assess a bank's
capitalisation. In calculating FCC the agency's objective is to arrive at a figure, comparable
across countries, measuring a bank's highest-quality, "going-concern" capital. FCC is broadly
similar both to Basel III's Common Equity Tier 1 measure and Common Capital Tier 1 used in the
US but it is not dictated by regulatory capital considerations and may differ from these.
"Banks globally are addressing capital adequacy in the wake of the financial crisis," says
Janine Dow, Senior Director with Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "Fitch believes FCC
provides analysts and market participants with a useful tool for tracking absolute levels of
bank capital in its purest, most loss-absorbing form across jurisdictions," adds Ms Dow.
FCC comprises loss-absorbing, "going-concern" capital instruments. FCC starts with equity
reported in the bank's financial statements and deducts items that Fitch does not consider to be
readily available to absorb losses in a stress scenario. This may be because they are not
fungible, failed to perform as loss-absorbing instruments in the past and are difficult to
monetise or where inclusion introduces an element of double-counting.
Disclosure surrounding items Fitch looks to adjust in deriving FCC is often limited. The FCC
calculation is kept at a relatively high level, with a group of relatively simplistic
adjustments to reported equity.
FCC excludes all hybrid capital instruments. Nevertheless, good-quality hybrid capital is
still captured in an ancillary capital ratio, the Fitch Eligible Capital (FEC) ratio. FEC adds a
bank's hybrid securities to FCC to the extent that they receive "equity credit". FEC represents
a secondary measure of bank capitalisation for Fitch.
Attention is focused globally on the availability of capital that can help prevent a bank
from becoming insolvent. References to "going" and "gone" concern capital are now frequent.
"Going concern" capital absorbs losses on a going-concern basis, allowing a bank to continue
its activities and help prevent insolvency. This, in Fitch's opinion, is likely to become the
preferred type of bank capital globally. "Gone" concern capital, which absorbs losses on a
gone-concern basis, helping ensure that depositors and senior creditors can be repaid if the
bank is wound up, is increasingly likely to be viewed as a form of lower-quality capital for
banks.
Debate about what constitutes core capital for banks is evolving and Fitch's definition of
FCC may evolve, depending on regulatory discussions and analytical thought.
