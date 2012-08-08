(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- France-based ALD International S.A. (ALD), a 100% subsidiary of
Societe Generale (SG), is a leading European leasing and fleet management
company with a good franchise, offset by low capitalization.
-- We consider ALD to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary of SG, as
defined in our criteria.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings to ALD, with a stable outlook.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ALD will maintain a
satisfactory stand-alone credit profile and remain a "moderately strategic"
subsidiary of SG.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings to ALD
International S.A. (ALD), a French leasing and fleet management company and
100% subsidiary of Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable/A-1). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We consider ALD to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary of SG, as our
criteria define the term. Consequently, we rate ALD one notch higher than its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb-'. Our opinion of
ALD's satisfactory business risk and financial risk profiles relative to those
of peers, underpins our SACP assessment.
We consider that ALD has a narrow business focus that is mitigated by its
adequate geographic diversification, good franchise, and balanced revenues.
ALD targets only corporate customers and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs).
With its brand-diversified managed fleet of 904,000 vehicles as of
end-December 2011, ALD is No. 2 in Europe and No. 3 worldwide in its business
segment. It commands leading market positions in most of the 37 countries
where it operates. Net interest income and noninterest income contribute
equally to ALD's revenues, respectively averaging 57% and 43% over the past
five years.
We believe that ALD has lower credit risk than most peers, notably thanks to
its clientele comprising only corporate customers and SMEs, the secured nature
of its product, its geographic diversification, and the above-average
granularity of its corporate and SMEs portfolio compared with peers'. Credit
losses will likely remain low, at about 30 basis points in the next couple of
years, in our view.
We believe ALD is structurally exposed to the price fluctuations of secondhand
vehicles, but that it is adequately managing the ensuing residual value risk.
However, we note that it may lead the company to post more volatile earnings
related to the car remarketing process. However, we believe that car sales
results should be in the black again in 2012 and 2013.
ALD had better profitability than peers' at year-end 2011. It has been able to
grow revenues without markedly increasing its cost base during the past five
years. However, ALD has a cost-to-income ratio that remains higher than peers'
average, and a history of volatile earnings, notably related to used car sales
losses incurred during the 2008-2009 crisis. We expect revenue growth to
continue at a lower pace than before, and profitability to become more stable
and resilient, mainly owing to better performance of used car sales.
ALD's capitalization is substantially lower than levels at peers, and is in
our view the main rating weakness. Given ALD's unregulated status, low capital
base, and 100% ownership by SG, which retains all control over its subsidiary,
we also consider that ALD has very low financial flexibility.
We factor into our analysis of ALD's funding and liquidity risk the strong
support it receives from its shareholder, as ALD is almost entirely refinanced
by SG. Despite ALD's efforts to diversify its funding base in the next couple
of years, we expect SG's ongoing support to ALD's funding and liquidity to
remain strong. We note that ALD has nearly no interest rate risk or currency
risk thanks to cautious management backed by SG.
In its strategic plan, SG has indicated that specialized financing is not
among its core businesses. In addition, we view the leasing and fleet
management business as not being important for the long-term strategy of a
bank in general. However, we consider that ALD could benefit from some
extraordinary support from SG if needed.
ALD is the nonoperating holding company of a group of fully controlled
operating entities, none of which are regulated, except for one Ireland-based
reinsurance subsidiary. We factor into our ratings the absence of constraints,
regulatory among others, that would prevent the operating entities from
upstreaming cash to ALD. In accordance with our criteria, we are not applying
to the rating on ALD any notching down from the creditworthiness of the
consolidated operating entities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that ALD will maintain a satisfactory
SACP and remain a "moderately strategic" subsidiary of SG. We think ALD will
retain its position as a leading European leasing and fleet management company
with a good franchise, moderate credit risk, adequate residual value risk
management, good profitability, strong funding and liquidity support from SG,
and low capitalization.
We could revise the outlook to negative if we saw signs of weakening in
ongoing support or in the likelihood of extraordinary support from SG. This
could take the form of perceived lower ongoing funding and liquidity support,
for instance. SG could also demonstrate reluctance to provide support to ALD
in the event of extraordinary financial stress at the subsidiary, or announce
its intention to sell ALD. In such cases, we will review any new conditions in
the relationship between ALD and SG, which in turn could lead us to revise
ALD's subsidiary status within SG to "nonstrategic" from "moderately
strategic."
We could take a positive rating action if, everything else remaining equal,
ALD significantly improved its capitalization or, over the long term,
demonstrated an above-average, stable, and resilient profitability.
