Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) society a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by KIIT's tight liquidity profile due to a disproportionate increase in its operating expenditure and debt-led capex in relation to available funds (cash and unrestricted investments). Available funds (FY11 (end-March 2011): INR307.70m) provide only a minimal financial cushion relative to both financial leverage (FY11: 11.38%) and operating expenditure (FY11: 22.75%).

The ratings are also constrained by the high debt burden (debt/current balance before interest and depreciation: 3.46x) in FY11. Nevertheless, adequate demand flexibility, a robust pipeline of students, a strong market position, a moderate operating performance (FY11 operating margin 21.64%) and solid infrastructure facilities support the ratings.

Out of KIIT's five lenders, three banks rescheduled the frequency of principal repayments to annual from monthly in 2011, while the management claims that two banks have in-principally agreed to this change. It provides some relief to the society's financial and liquidity profiles, which have deteriorated due to unevenness in its fee-dominated cash flow.

KIIT's revenues are dominated by tuition fee income, constituting averagely 87.88% of total revenues during FY07-FY11. Operating expenditure (average: 44.57%) and staff costs (25.87%) are the prime contributors to the expenditure. KIIT reported a current balance of INR172.28m in FY11 against INR137.21m in FY10. Operating margins increased to 21.64% in FY11 from 1.59% in FY07. The operating performance is likely to draw substantial support from an expected increase in tuition fee income in the coming years due to the strong student demand and attractiveness available for the institute.

KIIT inducts students who secure minimum 60% on the national level entrance examination for technical courses and management aptitude test of All India Management Association. Historical acceptance rate (admissions/applications received) remains below 3%, highlighting a strong market position.

The society's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) has remained below 1x over FY07-FY11. However, it has managed to meet its debt service commitments from the existing cash balance. Fitch expects KIIT to comfortably service its debt commitments in the near-term due to an expected sharp increase in the student demand, which increased by 19.72% yoy in FY12 till date and 21.9% yoy in FY11.

The debt envisaged as part of the society's capital improvement plan to increase its hospital's bed capacity to 550 in form of a new hospital is unlikely to hamper the operating margins and DSCR. Nevertheless, these metrics could deteriorate if the increasing tuition fee trend reverses.

Positive rating action may result from a solid operating performance in conjunction with a stark increase in the liquidity profile. Conversely, any unexpected fall in student demand coupled with a quantum jump in debt resulting in weak coverage ratios could trigger negative rating action.

KIIT was founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta in 1992 in Bhubaneshwar, Odissa, as an industrial training institute. Presently, the institute has grown in size and become a deemed university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to KIIT's Bank loans as follows:

- INR2,190.70m fund-based long term bank facilities: assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR452.50m overdraft facility: assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR90m non-fund based bank guarantees: assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable