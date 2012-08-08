(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Jubilant Industries Limited (JIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. JIL is a part of Jubilant Bhartia group and manufactures agricultural products and performance polymers. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the strong operational performance of JIL's agri, consumer products and performance polymers businesses, its diversified product portfolio and the moderate brand recall of its products.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the weak operational performance of JIL's 100% subsidiary - Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL). The ratings are also constrained by JIL's presence in competitive and regulated industries, coupled with the moderate size of its individual business segments relative to peers'.

JACPL's low performance is due to high operating costs in its retail division, which runs and maintains hypermart-cum-malls. Fitch expects the performance of JACPL's retail business to improve from FY13 onwards as the company has renegotiated lease rentals for this segment.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of JIL and JACPL while assigning the ratings. In FY12 (year end March), consolidated revenue was INR9,958m and operating EBITDAR margin was 8.7%. Due to the highly leveraged subsidiary, the total adjusted debt stood at INR5,806m, including an adjusted debt of INR3,493m due to the lease rental for the retail segment. Thus, financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) was high at 6.4x.

At the standalone level, JIL reported revenue of INR2,163m in FY12 with an operating EBITDAR margin of 15.7% and net debt of INR2.5m. In Q113, consolidated revenue was INR2,394m (standalone INR652m) and operating EBITDA was INR68m (standalone INR114m).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include net financial leverage exceeding 7x on a sustained basis from any unexpected debt-led capex and/or a decline in consolidated profitability.

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include net financial leverage below 5x from an improvement in the operating performance of retail business resulting in higher consolidated profitability.

JIL was formed as a result of hiving off of the agricultural products and performance polymer business of Jubilant Life Science Limited (JLL, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable). Further effective April 2011, JIL's agri and consumer products businesses are vested into JACPL. The mall-cum-hypermarket business of another group company Enpro Oil Pvt. Ltd. ('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable) is also demerged and vested into JACPL.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to JIL's debt instruments as follows:

- INR250m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR500m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'