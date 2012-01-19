BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - To complement its series of European Credit Outlook events that concluded in Madrid today, Fitch Ratings has published a selection of short video interviews with senior analysts that summarise the agency's sector outlooks for this year.
The eight videos span Sovereigns, Financial Institutions, Structured Finance & Covered Bonds, Corporates, Insurance, Leveraged Finance, Emerging Market Corporates and the Infrastructure sectors.
They can be watched at the following link, from where users can then scroll down and navigate between the different videos:
Entitled 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' Fitch's European Credit Outlook visited London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Madrid. For further details see, 'Fitch Comments on Europe's New Credit Landscape in 2012,' published on 10 January and available at www.fitchratings.com
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds