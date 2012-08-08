(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC ----------------------- 08-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Ireland

Primary SIC: Converted paper

products, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--

01-Jun-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

28-Apr-2008 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit Kappa) reflect its aggressive financial risk profile, exposure to volatile raw material prices, and cyclical industry conditions. Balancing these risk factors are the group's satisfactory business risk profile, supported by Smurfit Kappa's leading position in the European containerboard and corrugated board markets, good geographic diversity, and high level of forward integrated operations.