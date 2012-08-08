Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
Aug 08 -
Summary analysis -- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Ireland
Primary SIC: Converted paper
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--
01-Jun-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
28-Apr-2008 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The ratings on Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit Kappa) reflect its aggressive financial risk profile, exposure to volatile raw material prices, and cyclical industry conditions. Balancing these risk factors are the group's satisfactory business risk profile, supported by Smurfit Kappa's leading position in the European containerboard and corrugated board markets, good geographic diversity, and high level of forward integrated operations.
