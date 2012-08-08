(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 08 - The ratings of Verisk Analytics, Inc (Verisk) and
Insurance Services Office, Inc (ISO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisk,
remain unchanged after Verisk's announcement to acquire Argus Information and
Advisory Services, LLC (Argus), according to Fitch Ratings.
Argus will be acquired through the purchase of 100% of the equity of its parent
AIAS holding Company, LLC. The transaction is valued at $425 million and is
expected to close by the end of the month. Argus will be part of the Decision
Analytics segment, along with Verisk's Mortgage and Financial Services suite of
data and products. The acquisition is consistent with Verisk's strategic plan to
grow the company's data and products offerings organically and through
acquisitions.
Verisk plans to fund the acquisition using a combination of borrowings under its
credit facility ($400 million) and cash ($25 million). Including the additional
debt only (and none of Argus's EBITDA), Fitch calculates June 30, 2012 pro forma
unadjusted gross leverage of 2.5 times (x). While this exceeds the ratings and
Verisk's 2.0x leverage target, Fitch expects leverage to decline and return to
targeted levels within 15 to 18 months through absolute debt reduction and
EBITDA growth. The ratings can tolerate leverage in excess of targeted levels
for an acquisition, with the expectation that leverage would be reduced within a
12-to-18-month timeframe. Fitch expects the rate of share repurchases to slow in
order to dedicate FCF towards the reduction of absolute levels of debt.
As of June 30, 2012, the company had solid liquidity consisting of $97 million
in cash, and $585 in availability under its $725 million revolving credit
facility due 2016 (the availability includes the $10 million repayment made on
July 2nd). Fitch calculates $308 million in free cash flow (FCF) for the last
twelve months ending June 2012. Fitch's conservative base case expects the
company to generate $200 million to $300 million in FCF in 2012, which includes
pension contributions of approximately $80 million. Fitch believes pro forma
liquidity of $72 million in cash and $185 million in revolver availability is
adequate.
Fitch expects the company to have sufficient liquidity to handle all of its
maturities. Verisk and ISO's maturity schedule consists of approximately:
--$180 million due in 2013;
--$170 million due in 2015;
--$50 million in private placement notes in 2016;
--The $725 million credit facility in 2016 (pro forma for the acquisition of
$540 million in borrowings);
--$250 million in 2019;
--$450 million in 2021.
As of June 30, 2012, Fitch calculates gross unadjusted leverage at 1.9x and
interest coverage of 10x.
RATING RATIONALE:
The ratings reflect Verisk's dominant market position within its Property and
Casualty (P&C) insurance related businesses. Any competition for its
industry-standard programs and specific property information primarily comes
from internal P&C insurance company departments.
The company has delivered consistent organic revenue growth, despite economic
conditions. Verisk's core products are largely a non-discretionary purchase for
most if not all of its clients. Fitch believes that the company has the ability
to organically grow revenues in the low single digits during an economic
downturn.
While not highly likely, potential disruptions to Verisk's future access to its
core insurance related data and the potential for increased data cost is a
concern for Fitch. This risk is mitigated by the rationale points discussed
above and by the company's track record and long relationship with insurance
companies and regulators. This relationship dates back to 1971 and is extended
further back when including its history with the insurance bureaus.
The company has diversified its customer group, reducing its exposure to P&C
customers to around 52% in 2011 (in 2003 it was 82%). The diversification was
primarily driven by growth in new business lines that leveraged the company
database and analytical know-how.
The company continues to grow its non-P&C businesses organically and through
acquisitions. Fitch recognizes that by growing its other businesses, EBITDA
margins may decline over time. However, Verisk's margin is high relative to its
peers and Fitch expects margins to remain in the mid-40% range. Fitch calculates
Verisk's EBITDA margin at 46.5% as of June 30, 2012.
Verisk's credit profile and ratings are consistent relative to Fitch's ratings
on other Professional Publishers (Thomson Reuters; Dun & Bradstreet;
McGraw-Hill; and Reed Elsevier).
RATING DRIVERS:
The ratings could be upgraded if the company were to target a more conservative
unadjusted leverage metric with a rationale for such a target.
Ratings may be pressured if the company's performance does not materially meet
Fitch's expectations and leverage is unable to return to 2x target level within
18 months. While not expected, material share buyback activity or additional
debt funded acquisitions that delayed the company's planned reduction in
leverage may also pressure the ratings.
Fitch rates Verisk as follows:
Verisk
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-'.
ISO
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Unsecured private placement notes 'A-'.