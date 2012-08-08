(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised to 'A+' from 'A' its issue ratings on three single-name credit-linked notes of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1). The reference entity for the notes is the State of Israel (foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). Due to an error we did not raise the ratings on the three credit-linked notes when we raised the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the State of Israel to 'A+' on Sept. 9, 2011.

The notes are:

-- ILS30 mil var rate credit-linked med-term nts ser GSN23479 due 03/21/2022 (Support: Israel (State of)); ISIN: XS0487847633

-- US$20 mil fltg rate credit-linked med-term nts ser GSN20912 due 12/20/2019 (Support: Israel (State of)); ISIN: XS0471399021

-- ILS190 mil 6.45% credit linked nts ser GSN25953 due 06/22/2020 (Underlying Obligor: Israel (State of)); ISIN XS0511401761