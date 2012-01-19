ESKDY.PK (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned TCTA Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project phase 1's (MCWAP-1) debt instruments ratings, as follows:

Term Loans ZAR2.3bn, rated 'AA+(ZAF)' with Stable Outlook

Commercial Paper ZAR250m, rated 'F1+ (ZAF)'

Liquidity Facility ZAR200m, rated 'F1+(ZAF)'

The ratings primarily reflect the role of the flexible tariff. TCTA projects, including MCWAP-1, achieve high ratings (on the National Rating scale) notably because the major risks (construction cost overrun, delay, volume and supply, financial) are covered by the flexible tariff mechanism, which is designed to pass through these risks to the end-users (Eskom, rated 'AAA(zaf)' and Exxaro, through the Department of Water Affairs). This means the rating is close to that of the sovereign, as it helps mitigate most of the risks in the project.

There is effectively a high level of government involvement and commitment through the inclusion of Department of Water Affairs (DWA) in the tariff payment and debt service arrangement.

--Revenue risks (demand, supply) are fully mitigated through the tariff adjustments.

--Operation & maintenance (O&M) risks are passed through to DWA, which provides better protection than an unlimited pass-through.

--Financial risks (inflation and interest risk) are covered by the tariff adjustment mechanism, which stipulates that the tariff will be set so that debt is repaid on a timely basis.

--Conservative debt structure: Amortising financing (maturity is 20 years after project completion) will be fully in place with at least a 70% fixed rate after a ramp-up period following construction.

There is a one-notch difference from the sovereign's rating. This reflects the lack of an explicit guarantee, some execution risk (a failure in the planning/anticipation of financial mismatches) and political hazard (the tariff can be adjusted, provided the board/government makes or ratifies the decision).

Theoretically, all residual risk is captured directly by the government (O&M) or by the tariff agreement flexibility, which acts as a permanent "re-opener". In practice, this efficacy is a function of the ability of the tariff to be amended timely. To mitigate this residual risk, two instruments are in place:

--Planning (semi-annual, annual, three-year cycles) of demand and relevant forward tariff settlements are covering the risk of progressive, ie mid-term discrepancy between actual development and initial business plan.

--Liquidity (short-term debt and committed revolving credit facility covering 10% to 15% of the outstanding debt) mitigates any brutal, ie short-term discrepancy, which would affect one debt instalment, before coming back to longer-term planning and relevant mechanisms.

Compared with VRESAP ('AA+(zaf)') and BWP ('AA+(zaf)'), but similarly to MMTS-2 ('AA+(zaf)') and KWSAP ('AA+(zaf)'), MCWAP-1 features some degree of construction risk. However, Fitch did not consider a lower rating was appropriate. Fitch believes that TCTA's experience in terms of planning and designing, as demonstrated with VRESAP and Berg Water, mitigates the construction risk. Fitch also takes comfort from the construction contract terms, as well as the tariff flexibility, which claws back costs overruns and delays.

The five TCTA projects are currently also rated in line with the largest two water boards in South Africa (Rand Water and Umgeni Water), the debt of which is not explicitly guaranteed by the government, although Fitch assumes a high degree of financial support, should the need arise.

The Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project phase 1 (MCWAP-1) involves the construction of three pipelines - 4.8km, 15.8km and 22.1km - from the Mokolo Dam to Matimba power station in the Limpopo Province (northwest South Africa). This will incorporate and integrate the existing water conveyance infrastructure. The project cost, estimated in September 2011, is ZAR1.97bn (EUR182m) including escalation and contingencies. Construction started in September 2011 and water delivery should commence in October 2013.

