BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
Jan 19 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
* Moody's downgrades EUR16m CSO Schuldscheine of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds