Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Titanium Conduit Limited's (BTC) asset backed
commercial paper's (ABCP) National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)' following a satisfactory
review of the programme.
The rating action incorporated an onsite discussion with the management of the
programme's administrator, The Standard Bank of South Africa (SBSA;
'AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)') which covered BTC's performance, ABCP issuance, IT
systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.
SBSA's capabilities are deemed to be in line with its market peers.
BTC issues ABCP up to a maximum programme limit of ZAR20bn and tenor of 364
days, the proceeds of which are used to purchase financial assets and rated
securities. As at end-July 2012, all underlying assets of the conduit were
highly rated securities issued in South Africa of which the majority were backed
by residential mortgages totalling 54.70%. The face value of the outstanding
ABCP as at the same month-end was ZAR4.45bn with a weighted average tenor of
three months. SBSA also act as the sole provider of the liquidity facility to
fund 100% of the face amount of ABCP outstanding should it be required.
