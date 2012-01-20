(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 20 - Ratings says in a newly published report that India is experiencing a cyclical economic downturn, albeit one exacerbated by a catch-up in policy tightening, rather than facing a structural deterioration in its potential growth rate which stands between 7.5%-8.5%. From a sovereign credit perspective, the current economic downturn has not impaired the sustainability of India's public debt dynamics.

The combination of a tightening of monetary policy, which was implemented to tame persistent inflationary pressures, and a weaker global economy is likely to weigh on India's growth. This has prompted Fitch to revise down the real GDP growth forecast to 7.0% (previously 7.5%) for FY12, a slowdown from 8.5% in FY11. However, the agency expects India's economy to recover as both inflation and interest rates decrease - and is therefore projecting real GDP growth to rise by 7.5% and 8.0% in FY13 and FY14, respectively.

