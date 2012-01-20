MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 12
DUBAI, Feb 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on OJSC Moscow Integrated Power Company's (MIPC) Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB+' to Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The Outlook change follows Fitch's revision of the City of Moscow's Outlook to Stable from Positive and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB' on 18 January 2012. (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 2 Russian Cities to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com).
MIPC's ratings are notched down by two levels from those of the City of Moscow, its majority shareholder, and reflect their strong operational and strategic ties, in accordance with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' dated 12 August 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assesses MIPC's stand-alone creditworthiness in the mid-'BB' rating category.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(rus)'
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB+'/AA(rus)
DUBAI Iran's supreme leader said on Saturday the United States and Western powers are regarded with suspicion in the Middle East because of their interference, but that Sweden has a good name among Iranians and is seen as a reputable economic partner.
