Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on OJSC Moscow Integrated Power Company's (MIPC) Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB+' to Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The Outlook change follows Fitch's revision of the City of Moscow's Outlook to Stable from Positive and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB' on 18 January 2012. (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 2 Russian Cities to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com).

MIPC's ratings are notched down by two levels from those of the City of Moscow, its majority shareholder, and reflect their strong operational and strategic ties, in accordance with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' dated 12 August 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assesses MIPC's stand-alone creditworthiness in the mid-'BB' rating category.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Local Currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(rus)'

Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB+'/AA(rus)