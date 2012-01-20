(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings says Peacocks' announcement that it has entered administration after failing to restructure its GBP240m debts will have a limited impact on the underlying performance of Fitch-rated CMBS loans. Nevertheless, while exposure to Peacocks is modest in the Fitch-rated CMBS portfolio, it adds to a rising tide of struggling UK retailers, and therefore to rising economic vacancy on the high street and in peripheral shopping centres (for more detail see "UK Secondary Retail Property in Decline", dated 13 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Peacocks primarily occupies units in shopping centres, so the adverse consequences of its administration are limited by the typical granularity of in-place lease income. Shop closures and rising vacancy highlight the pressure bearing down on secondary retail across the UK, fuelled by a trend of declining real consumer spending and shifts towards online shopping.

Fitch's UK CMBS ratings already reflect considerable levels of stress. However, for loans secured on smaller retail collateral, tenant default could disrupt debt service and value sufficient to prompt negative rating action in particular for next-loss bondholders. The handful of current loss-making retail loans in UK CMBS indicates what could be in store for typically junior investors exposed to low-quality UK shops.