Jan 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed improved performance in the PDM CLO I transaction.

-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A, B, C, and E notes and affirmed our rating on the class D notes.

-- PDM CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on PDM CLO I B.V.'s class A, B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class D notes (see list below).

PDM CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in December 2007. It securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, using data from the latest available trustee report (dated Nov. 21, 2011) and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and our relevant criteria for CLOs (see "Related Criteria And Research").