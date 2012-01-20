(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 20 - The ongoing sovereign debt crisis in Europe, coupled with a weak economic outlook for the U.S., means growth in two important markets for European business services companies will likely be lackluster in 2012, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Why European Business Services Companies Should Hold Up Through Economic Uncertainty," the report points out that many of the larger business services issuers rated by Standard & Poor's are turning their attention to emerging markets such as Brazil, India, China, and Australia in their quest for growth. In 2012, we expect these companies to accelerate their investments in these countries because operating margins tend to be higher than in developed markets.

"While we are cautious about the likely performance of European business services providers this year, our overall view on the industry is not negative," said Standard & poor's credit analyst Andrew Stillman. "These companies proved resilient in the global slowdown of 2008/2009 and are not particularly vulnerable to economic cycles (with the exception of staffing companies such as Adecco S.A. and U.S.-based Manpower Inc. ).

"In an economic downturn, companies, local authorities, and governments look for ways to reduce their own cost base, and outsourcing typically rises. Business services companies tend to have fairly good revenue visibility resulting from their portfolio of contracts. Acquisitions in emerging markets over the past few years are a key driver of ongoing organic revenue growth and these markets tend to produce higher operating margins."

Looking ahead, we do not anticipate that credit metrics will weaken significantly because we believe cash flows will be stable. We saw good cash flow resiliency in the 2008/2009 global downturn and believe that this will continue in 2012. At this time, we don't see an increase in debt levels in the sector because there are few fixed assets that need financing or refinancing. Hence, our view is that credit metrics will remain broadly stable and that current ratings reflect the forecast economic conditions.

However, the report does highlight several risks facing the business services sector in 2012, namely:

-- An unexpected increase in debt-financed acquisition activity;

-- A more severe economic downturn than we currently anticipate; and

-- A build-up of cash on balance sheets, which could lead to shareholder pressure for extraordinary dividends or share buyback programs.