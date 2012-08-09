(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has updated its UK Whole Business Securitisation (WBS) rating criteria. The updated report, published as a result of an annual criteria review, includes only minor changes and is not expected to result in any rating actions.

The new report replaces the criteria report of the same name, published on 12 August 2011.

Fitch regards WBS as a form of highly structured corporate financing. The agency considers that transactions funded using WBS techniques have certain tangible features which should allow them to be rated above a comparable corporate with similar debt levels. These include a comprehensive security package, bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle issuer, committed liquidity at issuer level, fully amortising debt, extensive business and financial covenants, and the ability to appoint an administrative receiver enabling the borrower to trade through insolvency.

At the same time, Fitch recognises that WBS transactions involve a long-term forecasting horizon and that the covenants may limit the managerial and financial flexibility to adapt to changes in the industry environment.

The report highlights five key rating drivers which typically determine the rating of WBS transactions. These cover industry profile; company profile and trading performance; legal and financial structure relative to other WBS transactions; cash flow analysis and stress-testing; and peer comparison. These key ratings drivers are developed further in this report, along with supporting credit risk commentary on other risk aspects specific to WBS transactions.

The new criteria report should be used in conjunction with the related global master criteria report, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' published on 12 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch may use its WBS rating criteria in combination with other rating criteria, for example EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria or Corporate Rating Methodology in which case this would be disclosed in Fitch's methodology for those transactions.

