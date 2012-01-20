(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd.'s (RSPL) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects RSPL's strong financial profile with consistently
negative net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: -1.2x in FY10-FY11) resulting
from high cash balances (FY11: INR7,865.8m, FY10: INR4,492.5m) and strong EBITDA
margins (FY11: 45.9%, FY10: 48.5%). Interest coverage further improved to 59.2x
in FY11 from 36.8x in FY10 (FY09: 26.1x). Fitch expects the debt protection
measures to remain strong in the absence of any significant debt-funded capex
plans. The ratings also benefit from the Rungta group's seven-decade-long track
record in iron ore mining.
The ratings, however, continue to be constrained by the fact that some of the
mining leases of the company have expired. Though RSPL has applied for renewal
of the leases and regulatory rules allow mining on a deemed license until a
decision is taken by the state government on the renewal, loss of the licenses
would put pressure on its sale volumes.
Negative rating guidelines include any substantial debt-funded capex by RSPL,
resulting in gross leverage (total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) exceeding 1x
and/or rejection of the company's application for renewal of mining lease.
Positive rating guidelines include renewal of a substantial portion of the
company's mining leases.
RSPL, a SR Rungta Group company, is engaged in the mining of minerals, mainly
iron ore. It has sufficient logistics facilities for transporting iron ore
through its investment in railway rakes under the Wagon Investment Scheme of the
Indian Railways.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on RSPL's bank facilities as follows:
- INR327.7m outstanding long term loans (reduced from INR591.7m): affirmed at
'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR1,000m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR800m): affirmed at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
- INR120m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'