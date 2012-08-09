(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its global rating criteria
for project finance (PF) collateralised debt obligations (CDOs). The rating
methodology for existing and new project finance CDO transactions will be based
on the "Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs" published on 8 August 2012
(Corporate Criteria) with sector-specific amendments as outlined below. The
agency rates a limited number of the transactions (listed below).
The agency will model the portfolio performance using the Portfolio Credit Model
(PCM) as described in the corporate criteria but applying specifically
calibrated correlation assumptions. Fitch defines five main sectors for project
finance, which include public-private partnerships (PPP)/public finance
initiative (PFI), regulated utilities, power, energy and transport
(non-PPP/PFI). Within the main sectors Fitch defines between two to eight sub
sectors. Correlation levels are differentiated based on the sub-sector and
country of the individual projects. Generally the pair-wise correlation levels
are higher for projects in the same sub-sector and/or same country. Higher
correlation reflects the potentially higher volatility of portfolio default
rates. For example the pair-wise correlation between two projects from different
sectors but the same country is approximately 7%. Depending on the sector the
pair-wise correlation between two projects within the same sector and country
ranges between 7% and 30%.
The credit quality of each loan in terms of default probability and recovery
prospects will be based on individual credit opinions and recovery estimates
provided by the agencies global infrastructure team. These credit opinions and
recovery estimates take into account whether projects are in their construction,
operation or wind-down phase. Generally, construction and wind down are
considered to represent greater risks.
The obligor correlation stress described in the corporate criteria, which aims
to ensure a minimum coverage of the largest obligors is not be applied to PF
portfolios, because the correlation for PF portfolios is higher compared to
corporate and as a result provides sufficient coverage without additional
stress.
Furthermore, Fitch will analyse obligor, sector and sponsor/operator/contractor
concentrations within each portfolio and apply alternative deterministic
stresses. For example, the available credit enhancement would have to cover a
minimum number of the largest obligors/sectors. Due to the varying composition
of PF pools, appropriate stress scenarios will be determined on a case by case
basis.
Fitch will describe the portfolio analysis as well as the applied deterministic
stresses in detail in new issue reports and rating action commentary.
Any cash flow components in a project finance CDO will be analysed in accordance
with Fitch's "Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in Corporate CDOs",
published on 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch currently rates the following project finance CLOs:
Essential Public Infrastructure Capital II GmbH
Exeter Blue Limited
Gable Funding plc
Stichting Profile Securitisation 1
SMART PFI 2007 GmbH