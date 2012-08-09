(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its global rating criteria for project finance (PF) collateralised debt obligations (CDOs). The rating methodology for existing and new project finance CDO transactions will be based on the "Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs" published on 8 August 2012 (Corporate Criteria) with sector-specific amendments as outlined below. The agency rates a limited number of the transactions (listed below).

The agency will model the portfolio performance using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) as described in the corporate criteria but applying specifically calibrated correlation assumptions. Fitch defines five main sectors for project finance, which include public-private partnerships (PPP)/public finance initiative (PFI), regulated utilities, power, energy and transport (non-PPP/PFI). Within the main sectors Fitch defines between two to eight sub sectors. Correlation levels are differentiated based on the sub-sector and country of the individual projects. Generally the pair-wise correlation levels are higher for projects in the same sub-sector and/or same country. Higher correlation reflects the potentially higher volatility of portfolio default rates. For example the pair-wise correlation between two projects from different sectors but the same country is approximately 7%. Depending on the sector the pair-wise correlation between two projects within the same sector and country ranges between 7% and 30%.

The credit quality of each loan in terms of default probability and recovery prospects will be based on individual credit opinions and recovery estimates provided by the agencies global infrastructure team. These credit opinions and recovery estimates take into account whether projects are in their construction, operation or wind-down phase. Generally, construction and wind down are considered to represent greater risks.

The obligor correlation stress described in the corporate criteria, which aims to ensure a minimum coverage of the largest obligors is not be applied to PF portfolios, because the correlation for PF portfolios is higher compared to corporate and as a result provides sufficient coverage without additional stress.

Furthermore, Fitch will analyse obligor, sector and sponsor/operator/contractor concentrations within each portfolio and apply alternative deterministic stresses. For example, the available credit enhancement would have to cover a minimum number of the largest obligors/sectors. Due to the varying composition of PF pools, appropriate stress scenarios will be determined on a case by case basis.

Fitch will describe the portfolio analysis as well as the applied deterministic stresses in detail in new issue reports and rating action commentary.

Any cash flow components in a project finance CDO will be analysed in accordance with Fitch's "Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in Corporate CDOs", published on 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch currently rates the following project finance CLOs:

Essential Public Infrastructure Capital II GmbH

Exeter Blue Limited

Gable Funding plc

Stichting Profile Securitisation 1

SMART PFI 2007 GmbH