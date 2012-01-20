(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Russia-based leasing company TENEX-Service is wholly funded by its 100% parent, state-owned Atomic Energy Power Corp. (AtomEnergoProm).

-- We recently raised our long-term rating on AtomEnergoProm 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

-- We have therefore raised our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary parental support for TENEX given its full strategic and operational integration with AtomEnergoProm, as well as the parent's commitment to provide support.

-- We are raising our long- and short-term ratings on TENEX-Service to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B' and our Russia national scale rating to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TENEX will continue to benefit from high strategic and operational integration with AtomEnergoProm and maintain the adequate quality of its lease portfolio.

The rating action reflects our view that there is a stronger likelihood that TENEX would receive extraordinary support from its parent, Atomic Energy Power Corp. (AtomEnergoProm; BBB/Stable/A-3; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'), the state-owned nuclear monopoly in Russia. We recently raised the long-term rating on AtomEnergoProm and, in our opinion, the improvement in the parent's credit quality, combined with its continued ongoing support, result in an enhanced likelihood of extraordinary parental support to TENEX in case of need.

We note that TENEX remains fully strategically and operationally integrated in AtomEnergoProm. Under TENEX's business model, funds from AtomEnergoProm are channelled to its subsidiaries, creating leasing tax benefits for the industry. About 73% of TENEX's total lease portfolio is related to nuclear companies, with funding fully provided by AtomEnergoProm. The performance of TENEX's lease portfolio and the stability of its funding rely heavily on the credit quality of its parent. The long-term rating on TENEX is now one notch below that on AtomEnergoProm, incorporating four notches of uplift above its stand-alone credit profile (sacp), which we assess at 'b+'.

We also consider TENEX a government-related entity (GRE) because of its unique market role as the only leasing company in Russia that is eligible to possess nuclear equipment (according to the President's Act No. 556). However, we think that TENEX has only a 'limited' role and 'limited' link to the government, and expect that external support is likely to be through its parent, which is also a GRE.

TENEX's lease portfolio is performing well, in our view, and no payments are currently overdue. We consider that TENEX is far less exposed to a loss of market confidence than average in the leasing industry because 100% of its funding comes from its parent. TENEX's capitalization remains a weakness, in our view.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TENEX will continue to benefit from its high level of strategic and operational integration with the parent and maintain the adequate quality of its lease portfolio.

