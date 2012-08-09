(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has extended its European residential mortgage risk analysis tool 'ResiEMEA' to cover Germany.

ResiEMEA is an analytical model to assess the credit risks of loan by loan residential mortgage portfolios in accordance with Fitch's published RMBS criteria. Germany is the seventh country that has been added to the platform. Other countries on the platform include the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

The model is used -as part of the quantitative analysis- to determine weighted average expected default probability, loss severity and recovery at various rating categories to be utilised for the agency's rating analysis for German RMBS and covered bond transactions. The outputs from the model are used as inputs for RMBS cash flow modelling.

The flexible interface allows users to adjust Fitch's criteria assumptions and stress the loan, borrower and property-specific factors that most influence default probability and loss severity. Investors will also be able to input post-closing pool-cuts into ResiEMEA for surveillance purposes.

ResiEMEA is available at www.fitchratings.com. The model assumptions will be updated in the line with the criteria update each year.