Aug 09 -

Overview

-- Schaeffler AG has successfully completed the refinancing of its EUR8 billion senior bank loan package.

-- We anticipate that Schaeffler will continue to report a strong operating performance, including an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 20% and slightly positive free operating cash flow.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on Schaeffler to 'B+' from 'B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Schaeffler will be able to maintain its operating margins and credit metrics in a challenging macroeconomic environment at current levels.

Rating Action

On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based automotive component and systems and industrial bearings manufacturer Schaeffler AG to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.

We also raised our issue ratings on Schaeffler's senior secured debt instruments to 'B+' from 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings on these instruments remain unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.