Summary analysis -- Navarre (Autonomous Community of) ------------- 09-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/--
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-May-2012 A/-- A/--
31-Jan-2012 AA-/-- AA-/--
29-Apr-2010 AA+/-- AA+/--
19-Oct-2007 AAA/-- AAA/--
Rationale
In accordance with our methodology for rating local and regional governments
(LRGs), we rate the Autonomous Community of Navarre above the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB+/Negative/A-2). We can rate an LRG up to two notches higher than its
sovereign only if we consider that the LRG can maintain stronger credit
characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario (see "Methodology:
Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published
Sept. 9, 2009).
According to our criteria, an LRG can be rated one notch higher than its
sovereign if it can maintain credit characteristics that are more resilient
than the sovereign's in a stress scenario, has a predictable institutional
framework, and displays high financial flexibility. However, according to our
general criteria, a nonsovereign issuer in the eurozone that combines high
sensitivity to country risk with concentration ratios ranging between 40% and
69% can be rated up to two notches above its (investment-grade) sovereign (see
"Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And
Assumptions," June 14, 2011).
We believe Navarre meets the abovementioned conditions and therefore apply a
two-notch differential to the ratings.
Specifically, we believe Navarre has:
-- An export-oriented and competitive industry, focused on
internationally diverse markets, which mitigates its concentration on Spain's
economy. Navarre has high GDP per capita (129% of the Spanish average) and
lower unemployment rates than Spain, at 16% compared with 24% nationally in
first-quarter 2012.
-- Superior financial features, a strong credit culture, and a sound
liquidity position, as shown by its high indicative credit level (ICL).
-- Special constitutional and legal status, which gives it strong and
predictable fiscal autonomy. This includes fiscal legislation, collection, and
administration powers; independent cash management. It also means Navarre
makes no substantial equalization transfers to Spain. The status largely
isolates the region from negative sovereign intervention.
Under our criteria, our ICL for Navarre is 'aa-'. The ICL is not a credit
rating but instead reflects our view of the "intrinsic creditworthiness" of an
LRG, under the assumption that it is not constrained by the sovereign credit
rating.
The ICL takes into account our combined assessment of the institutional
framework in which the LRG operates, as well as its individual credit profile,
which includes our assessment of the LRG's economy, financial management,
budgetary performance, financial flexibility, debt burden, liquidity position,
and contingent liabilities.
Navarre's ICL primarily reflects our favorable opinion of the region's
institutional framework, which gives the region a high degree of fiscal
autonomy, and provides the region's government with incentives to adjust its
fiscal performance. The rating is also underpinned by Navarre's economy, which
is wealthier and more competitive and export-oriented than Spain's. However,
we also view Navarre's growth prospects as limited, given its close economic
ties to Spain.
Navarre's ICL also factors in our view on the region's financial management as
a "positive" factor for the rating, according to our criteria.
In 2011, Navarre registered operating revenues 8.8% below budget. For 2012, we
think that operating revenues could be up to 10% below the initial budget. On
the other hand, we also take into account the Navarre government's quick
reaction to lower than expected tax collection, by passing in May 2012
cost-cutting measures amounting to some EUR132 million, or 4.2% of initially
budgeted operating expenditures.
Although the specific nature of these measures resulted in the breakup of the
region's coalition government, we expect the minority government of Union del
Pueblo Navarro will continue to take any needed expenditure adjustment
measures in the face of worse than expected revenues.
We expect Navarre to post a zero or slightly negative operating balance in
2012, before starting to recover gradually in 2013, staying below 3% during
our forecast period (2012 to 2014). Our base case assumes that Navarre will
gradually improve its budgetary performance by moderating expenditure growth
and increasing its revenues by raising taxes and fees. We think these measures
could go beyond those contained in the region's fiscal rebalancing plan, if
necessary.
Navarre's ICL is constrained by an increasing debt burden. We expect
tax-supported debt to reach 118% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014.
This estimate includes some EUR387 million in financing to be taken on by
Navarre between 2011 and 2014 to fund a high-speed rail line. These funds will
be reimbursed by the central government, mostly in 2016 and 2017. Net of this
effect, we expect debt to reach 107.5% of consolidated operating revenues by
2014.
Navarre's ICL could weaken if, contrary to our current expectations, the
region failed to redress its operating performance and to control its capital
expenditures, leading to a gradual reduction in deficit levels. If this were
to happen, Navarre's debt could accumulate faster than we currently expect,
and this could lead us to re-evaluate our view on the region's financial
management.
We consider it highly unlikely that the ICL will improve during our forecast
period.
Liquidity
Our overall assessment of Navarre's liquidity is "positive", as our criteria
define the term.
We consider that Navarre's ability to generate cash internally is limited,
given our base-case expectation of continued deficits after investments during
our forecast period (which we estimate at EUR468 million for 2012).
Nevertheless, we expect that Navarre will have access to about EUR178 million in
cash during 2012.
The region benefits from access to external sources of liquidity. We expect
Navarre will have about EUR348 million available in credit lines during the
year. So far in 2012, the region has managed to increase its credit lines by
EUR100 million, and had EUR350 million in fully available lines as of May 31,
2012. Navarre enlarged them further to EUR450 million during June 2012.
With external and internal liquidity sources combined, we consider Navarre
will have access to about EUR526 million during 2012. This comfortably covers
our estimate of Navarre's debt service for the 12 months from June 2012 to May
2013, at about EUR297 million, with a 177% coverage ratio.
In addition, we think Navarre could sign additional credit lines if needed.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Navarre mirrors that on Spain.
If we lowered our ratings on Spain, we would downgrade Navarre, since no LRG
can be rated more than two notches above i