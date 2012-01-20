(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland on Jan. 13, 2012, and removed these ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Ireland, which is in group '7', is unaffected by the resolution of the sovereign CreditWatch.

-- We are affirming the counterparty credit ratings on four Irish banks and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The outlooks are negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that, following the resolution of the sovereign CreditWatch and our review of the Irish Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), we have reviewed the ratings on four Irish banks:

-- Bank of Ireland,

-- Barclays Bank Ireland PLC,

-- Irish Life & Permanent PLC, and

-- Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd. (together with its U.K. parent, Ulster Bank Ltd.).

In each case we have affirmed the long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative. The outlooks are negative.

We had placed these four banks on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2011, after we placed the Irish sovereign on CreditWatch. As a result of today's rating actions, all of our rated Irish banks now have a negative outlook, except for Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Limited (IBRC; CCC+/Developing/C).

Our BICRA for Ireland, which is in group '7', is unaffected by the resolution of the CreditWatch on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on Jan. 13, 2012, when we affirmed the Irish sovereign ratings with a negative outlook. We are maintaining our economic risk score at '7', and our industry risk score at '7'.