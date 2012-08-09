(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stichting Lion SME I's class A notes, as follows:

EUR7,066,150,000 Class A (ISIN: NL0009341833): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the notes' credit enhancement which is sufficient to withstand the agency's 'AAAsf' rating stress. Credit enhancement of 32.1% is provided by the subordination of class B notes and a reserve fund of EUR240.6m.

Replenishment has ended as the transaction breached the cumulative default replenishment trigger. The notes will amortise in sequential order on the next payment date on 10 August 2012. The replenishment period was scheduled to end in March 2013 provided that total cumulative defaults remain below 2.5% of initial portfolio balance. However, according to the 31 May investor report, total cumulative defaults account for 2.6% of the initial portfolio balance.

The transaction is exposed to ING Bank N.V. ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which performs all counterparty roles for the transaction. Additionally, given that the transaction was within its replenishment period, EUR1,157m was deposited with the account bank and was available for replenishment and further drawings as of 31 May 2012. Since the replenishment period has ended, this amount will be used to pay down class A notes in the next payment date. The agency considers that the excessive counterparty risk is sufficiently remote to support the notes' 'AAAsf' rating, as ING is systemically essential to the ongoing operation of the payments and savings system in the Netherlands, which is also reflected in its current Support Rating of 1.

Stichting Lion SME I is a revolving cash flow securitisations of term loans granted by ING Bank N.V. to small-and medium-sized enterprises in the Netherlands.