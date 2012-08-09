(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 -

Summary analysis -- Power Finance Corp. Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Local currency BBB-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Federal &

fed.-sponsored

credit

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR

24-Nov-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR

Rationale

The rating on India-based Power Finance Corp. Ltd. (PFC) is at the same level as the long-term sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3). We believe that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PFC in the event of financial distress.

Our rating is based on PFC's critical role as the main government agency for financing India's electricity sector. The company also has a very strong link with the government by virtue of its ownership and control. The government's stake in PFC is 73.7%. In our opinion, the government is gradually allowing more independence to self-supporting state companies. Moreover, in the pursuit of diversification, PFC's role might expand in five to seven years to include areas that are outside its current policy role of financing the power sector, such as banking.