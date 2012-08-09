Canada home resales edge lower in January -CREA
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.3 percent in January from December, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 -
Summary analysis -- The Balearic Islands (Autonomous Community of) 09-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-May-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
07-Dec-2011 A-/-- A-/--
31-Mar-2010 A+/-- A+/--
30-Dec-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its rating on the Balearic Islands on the "evolving but sound" institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions, according to our criteria, and on our view that the deterioration in Spain's economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases. The rating also reflects the region's weak budgetary performance and liquidity position in 2011, which underperformed our expectations.
MADRID, Feb 15 Spain's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would follow a recent ruling by Europe's top court that forces banks to pay customers around 4 billion euros ($4.2 bln) in compensation related to disputed mortgage clauses.
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.