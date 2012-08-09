(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for
assessing credit risk in UK residential mortgage loan pools. The updated
criteria assumptions are not expected to result in changes to the ratings of
RMBS, covered bond and SME transactions that are backed by UK residential
mortgage loans. Fitch's foreclosure frequency (FF) assumptions and house price
decline (HPD) assumptions remain unchanged, as do adjustments applied to FF for
borrower, loan or product characteristics.
Mortgage arrears have remained stable since the last criteria review. However,
the delay in economic recovery and the potential of rate rises when they occur
on variable rate borrowers is still a concern. Fitch's base case assumes
approximately 3.5% of the mortgages in a typical prime portfolio to default and
9.0% for non-prime. This is consistent with the agency's previous base case
assumptions.
Fitch has retained its assumption that house prices will fall by 20% compared to
their peak in 2007. Currently prices are on average around 10.4% below the peak
level. In a stressed scenario, equivalent to a 'AAAsf' rating level,
foreclosures are expected to reach 13.5% and house prices fall by 52% from peak
levels.
Over the past four years there has been a sharp drop in prepayment rates in the
UK. The prepayment rates assumed in the agency's high prepayment scenario have
been lowered from 25% to 15% at 'Bsf' to reflect this. The UK prepayment
stresses are now also more closely aligned to those in other EMEA countries.
Fitch has also detailed its approach to modelling of margins for SVR products.
Whereas previously Fitch applied a cap to SVR spreads of 2.0% over GBP Libor
given concerns over potential margin compression in a rising interest rate
environment, and also due to concerns of potential replaceability of SVR-Libor
swaps at higher margins, the agency now assumes a range for such cap of
2.0%-2.5%. In order to apply a margin above 2.0%, Fitch would need to be
satisfied that historical analysis of SVR rates charged by the lender shows a
proven track record of higher margin SVR settings.
Fitch also will not apply margin compression to account for product switches and
further advances unless it feels that a particular transaction may be subject to
abnormally high levels of further advance and product switch activity. To date,
instances of product switches and further advances have been limited.
The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS
transactions and covered bond programmes and for maintaining covered bond
ratings. In addition, the MVD assumptions will apply to SME CLOs secured by
residential real estate.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom -
Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions
